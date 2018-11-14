AP sources: Trump mulling a wide-ranging shakeup

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during a roundtable on immigration policy with President Donald Trump at Morrelly Homeland Security Center, in Bethpage, N.Y.
By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER, and CATHERINE LUCEY | November 14, 2018 at 2:28 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 2:28 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Who is going and who is staying in a Trump administration shakeup being weighed by the president may be anyone's guess.

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, had been thought to be on her way out as soon as this week. But two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that Nielsen is likely to remain for the time being because there is no obvious successor.

People with knowledge of a possible shakeup also say that President Donald Trump is discussing replacing his chief of staff, John Kelly, with Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff.

Other possible changes involve Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Kirstjen Nielsen, right, after Trump announced that she is his choice to be the next Homeland Security Secretary, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks to George Washington University's Center for Cyber and Homeland Security, in Washington.
