Anna Sumner signs her letter of intent to continue her gymnastics career at Auburn

CHULA, GA (WALB) - Auburn Gymnastics is about to inquire yet another super star to its team.
Anna Sumner, the Tift Gymnastics Academy standout has found her calling at Auburn.
Sumner had a very successful career with her time at TGA.
In her time with them she went to Eastern Nationals and was voted gymnast of the year.
Now that she is getting ready to embark on a different journey and continue her career as a Tiger, Sumner is just excited for what lies ahead.
“Really I like the campus and everyone I talked to said it was like a family atmosphere and I like the coaches and everything," said Sumner.
“You know it really boils down to with gymnastics is you can have a great coach but you have to have a great kid and Anna was that great kid," said TGA head coach Ben Ledl.
Anna will head off to Auburn June 22nd to begin training with the Auburn Gymnastics team.
