Albany police see decrease in crime

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police said crime is going down across the city.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley credits the hard work and diligence of the officers, but said the community is instrumental.
Persley said continued support from tipsters helps investigators solve cases and get criminals off the streets.
“We have had some cases where it didn’t seem like we had much information, but within 24 and 48 hours, we gained information from the community and we have been able to solve them," explained Persley.
Persley needs the community’s help on a fatal shooting at Devi’s Convenience Store from over the weekend.
You can leave an anonymous tip for that case and any other investigation by calling CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.