Albany police need community’s help solving homicide case

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police are asking the community and local business owners to find answers in a fatal armed robbery at Devi’s Convenience store.
Residents in the area said they’re fed up with the violence, but police said they’re having trouble getting tips to help solve this case.
Officers said the best way to combat crime is helping investigators find the people responsible.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley asks that anyone who may know anything about this case, to come forward with their information.
On Tuesday, he called on local businesses and residents close to the store to look through security tapes to help find the person who killed a woman at Devi’s Convenience store on Saturday.
“If you have any cameras on your business or your home in a two to three mile radius of that location, go ahead and look at it. If you see anything that looks suspicious, go ahead and give us a call and let us know so we can come out and look at your video," said Persley.
Persley said he is confident they will catch the person responsible for this shooting.
If you think you may have any information that could help officers, you can leave an anonymous tip with investigators by calling CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
