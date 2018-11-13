Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to drive-by shooting

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Worth’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a drive-by shooting in the 100 block of Jog Road on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, no one was hurt after seven to 10 shots were fired into a mobile home.
Investigators said two people were home at the time of the drive-by.
Currently, the sheriff’s office does not have a description of the vehicle involved, but they are actively investigating this incident.
This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.
