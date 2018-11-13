Widespread rain likely a few more days

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Flash Flood Watch til 7PM Tuesday...
Areas under a Flash Flood Watch received more than an inch of rain Monday evening including 1.53″ in Albany. A persistent plume of moisture keeps SWGA wet through Thursday. Expect another round of heavy rain Wednesday through Wednesday night. Estimated rainfall amounts of 3-4″ likely in areas west of I-75 while lesser amounts of 2-3″ are slated for our eastern counties.
Along with the wet weather cooler air filters in mid-week dropping highs from the upper 60s Tuesday to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday and lows from the mid 60s to upper 40s. Finally drier with abundant sunshine Friday through Monday. Mornings rather chilly with lows mid-upper 30s and afternoons cool as highs slowly moderated from the upper 50s to mid 60s into next week.
