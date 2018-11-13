Volunteers build wheelchair ramp for Albany veteran

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Monday, the WECAP Team of the retired Senior Volunteer Program helped an Albany veteran by building him a ramp for his wheelchair.
Phoebe’s Counsel on Aging Ramp Crew Coordinator James Hill said that the majority of his team are veterans, so getting to help a veteran in need is a special opportunity.
“We have a special build for a vet in this case. Mr. Crawford, who is now wheelchair bound, most of the crew, all but three are vets, so they all team together and enjoy doing this," said Hill.
Hill said that he hopes the younger generation sees that age does not determine what you can do for your community.
“Our crew is amazing. Mr. James is a retired Air Force, 91 year old. We just lost one, he was a Navy vet, he was 94 and came every day. We have five or six who are 85 and 89, it is just unbelievable this crew, they just keep on moving," Hill said.
Hill wants the community to keep one thing in mind on Veterans Day; the United States wouldn’t be a free country without those who sacrificed their lives.
“We need to recognize and honor those who sacrificed their lives so we have the life we have now. That is the way it is. It is very important to acknowledge the vets on Veterans Day," said Hill.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.