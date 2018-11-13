Valdosta police investigate murder at apartment complex

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - In Valdosta, police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.
Police have identified that man as 40-year-old Stephen Styles.
They were called to Blanton Common Apartments in the 1500 block of Lankford Drive around midnight because of reports that a man had been shot.
When law enforcement arrived, they found Styles in the parking lot and he wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Not really because I stay inside. Don’t be stupid. Why are you out here wandering the streets at like 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock in the morning? You’re just begging for somebody to try to rob you or something like that," said resident Nikkolas Jackson when asked if he’s worried about living in the neighborhood moving forward.
According to police, the motive for this murder is unclear, but they believe this to be an isolated event.
“Not really. Having a clear idea of what happened in this case, the main thing is to be aware of your surroundings. We don’t have the fact of this particular case to be able to advise what not to do, other than being very careful who you’re around and who you associate with," said Valdosta Police Department Spokesperson Adam Bembry when asked if the department is issuing any warning to the public at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Police urge anyone with information to call the Valdosta Police Department.
