Valdosta Police Department seizes over $20K in drugs

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - In Valdosta, three men are currently facing a plethora of charges after law enforcement seized over $20,000 worth of drugs between two houses.
Police arrested Eric Williams, 36, Cory Clark, 35, Leroy Romer, 37, after raiding two homes in the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive.
Between the two homes, they found over 400 grams of marijuana, over 60 ecstasy pills, more than 20 grams of cocaine, more than 85 grams of Flakka and more.
Authorities said the area has seen some tumultuous behavior in the past.
“In the same light of having that tumultuous behavior, we’ve had those long-term residents that have been our partners, all the time. They have been very, very good to us and very forthcoming with information," explained Adam Bembry, the Valdosta Police Department spokesperson.
Bembry said that their ability to get these drugs off the street came from the residents taking pride in their neighborhood. He reminds everyone that officers cannot be everywhere at once.
Officials reportedly received several complaints about the residents selling narcotics.
Police said that some of the warning signs to look for may include heavy traffic during all times of the day and multiple visits for very short periods of time.
