Valdosta food bank prepares for Thanksgiving

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - In Valdosta, Second Harvest Food Bank is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday. This means the organization is planning to give 1,200 boxes of food to families in need.
Officials with Second Harvest said that they anticipate serving hundreds of people with 20-pound boxes of food for their annual Thanksgiving for Thousands event.
“Our Thanksgiving for Thousands event is a distribution that we hold every year, the week before Thanksgiving," explained Eliza McCall, the Valdosta Second Harvest spokesperson.
Second Harvest Food Bank is looking to give out over 24,000 pounds of food to those in need during this holiday season.
“Hunger doesn’t discriminate. It’s families, and seniors, and working moms, and people struggling with Cancer. We see all sorts that come through this line," said McCall.
Workers and volunteers will prepare 1,200 boxes with about 20 pounds of food in each.
“They include all sorts of things like peanut butter, pasta, red beans, mashed potatoes, fruits and vegetables, things that are shelf stable but highly nutritious," said McCall.
The food in these boxes is estimated to be enough for a family of four for at least a week.
“Food insecurity is a huge problem in our area. Nearly one in four people struggle with food insecurity and it’s one in three for kids that live in a home without a stable source of food," McCall explained.
Second Harvest workers and volunteers are doing their part to help but they also need your help to do it.
“We’re asking for people to help by sponsoring each box for $5 a piece and that will help us cover the cost of providing that food to those families," said McCall.
And with every box and every $5 sponsorship, they can make sure that that gift goes to a family in need.
“Especially this year, where we have already done so much Hurricane Michael disaster relief, it’s incredibly important for the community to help us support this effort to get these boxes to families," said McCall.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.