Two drivers in stable condition following Thomas Co. wreck
The drivers of the vehicles involved in a Thomas County car accident are in stable condition. (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer | November 13, 2018 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 12:30 PM

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Two drivers are in stable condition following an early morning Tuesday wreck in Thomas County, according to officials.

Around 8:30 a.m., a Chevy Equinox was traveling on Highway 188 and a Charger was headed towards Thomasville on Highway 19.

Two separate car accidents on Highway 19 S. in Thomas Co. Cars are able to slowly get by but if you're traveling this way be prepared for some delays.

The driver of the Chevy failed to yield to oncoming traffic at an intersection and was struck by the driver of the Charger, officials said.

The Charger went off the roadway and then hit the culvert in a ditch because of the collision impact.

A wreck occurred in Thomas County on Highway 19. (Source: WALB)
The speed the Charger was going has not be determined, officials said.

The Thomas County intersection where the accident occurred can be a dangerous intersection, according to officials at the scene.

