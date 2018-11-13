Two drivers in stable condition following Thomas Co. wreck

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Two drivers are in stable condition following an early morning Tuesday wreck in Thomas County, according to officials.
Around 8:30 a.m., a Chevy Equinox was traveling on Highway 188 and a Charger was headed towards Thomasville on Highway 19.
The driver of the Chevy failed to yield to oncoming traffic at an intersection and was struck by the driver of the Charger, officials said.
The Charger went off the roadway and then hit the culvert in a ditch because of the collision impact.
The speed the Charger was going has not be determined, officials said.
The Thomas County intersection where the accident occurred can be a dangerous intersection, according to officials at the scene.
