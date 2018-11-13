Two arrested on drug charges in Douglas

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department responded to a complaint of drug use or distribution on Friday, Nov. 9.
Officers made contact with Robert Bruce Lott and, after a brief investigation, Lott was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
On Sunday, Nov. 11, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of a local Flash Foods store.
During the stop, officers discovered the driver did not have a valid license and was arrested.
A search of the vehicle was conducted because of the smell of marijuana. During the search, quantities of marijuana, ecstasy and cash were discovered.
The passenger, Jalen Jashaven Glaspy, was arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy) with the intent to distribute.
