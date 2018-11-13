Team of the Week(11/12/18): Tift County puts on clinch against top seed Roswell

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils entered the 7-A playoffs as the number 4 seed, knowing it would be a tough task to take down the #1 seeded Roswell Hornets.
The Blue Devils didn’t just defeat the Hornets, they handed them their worst loss of the season and that’s why we had to make them the high school football Team of the Week.
Tift County handled the Hornets high powered offense, which headed into round one with an average of 36 points per game and kept them to just 7.
The lowest the Hornets have seen all season long.
The Blue Devils knew this years playoff run would be a tough one as they are seeded at the number 4 spot in the region.
But the Blue Devils have made it clear that they don’t have a problem heading into these games as the underdogs.
“You know, I think we had a great week of focus," said Anders. "I think we traveled really well. You know, we challenged our guys, especially our defensive line, talking them up about how good they were offensively. I’ll tell you what, I think our defense, especially our defensive line, responded well.”
The Blue Devils will be on the road once again as they face #3 seed East Coweta in Sharpburg Friday @ 7:30 P.M.
