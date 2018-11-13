Rams season ends in SIAC Conference championship

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany State Golden Rams finished their season in the SIAC Conference championship.
Unfortunately.. it wasn’t the finish the Rams were hoping for... but head coach Gabe Giardina made it clear that there was a lot to be proud of.
The Albany State Rams fell to the Miles College Golden Bears in the Conference championship game 50 - 23 this past Saturday.
Albany State would wrap up their season with a 7-4 record and the SIAC Eastern title.
Although Giardina and the Rams were hoping to complete the sweep of the SIAC, he said they are young and they look forward to already getting back out there and making another run.
“You’re always going to be looking at things where you’re like," said Giardina, "we want to be nationally relevant. All the time every single year. We want to be winning conference championships every single year. We know that’s the standard here and that’s what our fans deserve and that’s what’s been done here in the past.”
Giardina said their recruiting process begins now and are excited to show recruits the process that has begun at ASU.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.