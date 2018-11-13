Rain likely most of the week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - FLASH FLOOD Watch til Tuesday 7PM...
Only a brief break from the rain this afternoon. Expect the activity to increase in coverage and intensity tonight. The elevated chances of rain extend through the week with possible amounts of 4-6"+ across SWGA. Meantime cooler temps are on tap as highs drop from the upper 60s Tuesday to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday and lows from the mid 60s to upper 40s.
Finally drier with abundant sunshine Friday through the Monday. Mornings rather chilly with lows mid-upper 30s and afternoons cool in the mid-upper 60s.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.