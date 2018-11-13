Officials plan to vote soon on Thomasville’s controversial Pinetree Boulevard project

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The debate over Thomasville’s Pinetree Boulevard has been happening for close to two years now.
Monday night, Thomasville city council members said they’re one step away from taking a vote.
Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs and Councilman Jay Flowers were in Atlanta, Monday.
They’re working to confirm how 2012′s SPLOST money can be allocated for the Pinetree Boulevard project.
The debate over whether to expand Pinetree Boulevard continues to get tremendous amounts of attention from the community.
Mayor Pro Tem Terry Scott said the visit to Atlanta is vital as they’re trying to make a decision by the next meeting.
“I think it’ll give us a better idea of what we need to do as council members, make the right decision for the people," said Scott.
However, in documents obtained through an open records request, Albany Attorney Chris Cohilas, hired by a few concerned residents, states Hobbs and Councilman David Huffstetler should be removed from the vote.
The documents argue Hobbs failed to disclose his financial interest in the project and may have conflicting interest since he has property on that street.
Scott said he disagrees.
“I don’t think Mayor Hobbs or David [Huffstetler] have any conflicts of interest. [Hobbs] has been living out there for years, so I don’t think that’s why we should delay anything," said Scott.
WALB has reached out to Hobbs about this matter but he’s yet to respond for comment.
Huffstetler said he refuses any accusations made by Cohilas, saying he has no conflicts of interest.
After reviewing the approved plans using 2012 SPLOST money, Scott said he expects a vote will be made in the next city council meeting.
Scott also said there will be utility work on Pinetree Boulevard in January, so it’s crucial a vote is made soon. That way, they can execute their plans for the project at the same time.
