Mike Hill murder trial begins

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A trial is underway this week for a man charged with felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of 27-year Ricky Kegler back in 2014.
Mike Hill was charged four years ago for the victim’s death, which happened in a mobile home park off of Johnson Road.
On Monday morning, jurors were able to hear an initial overview of what happened in the early morning hours of September 29th, 2014, the day Kegler, also known as “Ducey,” was shot through his home and later died.
Prosecutors said Mike Hill, using assault rifles, fired multiple shots through the walls of Kegler’s mobile home, where he is also said to have stayed occasionally as a hide out spot for other crimes.
Throughout the day, multiple neighbors who heard the gunshots and even talked to Kegler while he was conscious in his final moments, took the witness stand explaining what they saw and who Kegler said shot him that morning.
Things got graphic when officials with the Albany Police Department and Dougherty County EMS described a very bloody scene.
Jurors were first able to hear opening statements from state attorneys and the attorney for the defense.
APD said when they arrived on the scene, officers found Kegler conscious outside his home after being shot, along with a number of bullet holes through the home and another person inside shot.
Officials said Kegler was covered in blood, struggling to breathe.
“When I went inside the trailer, there were blood spots, there was Mr. Hall who had made his way into the living room," said Jazmine Anderson, a corporal with the Albany Police Department.
Officials said Kegler came outside to the steps of his home looking for help while gasping for air and Arnold Hall was inside wounded.
One woman who lives across from the victim, said she immediately went outside to see who she believes was Mike Hall running from the scene with a gun in his hand.
“Well he had his hood on, he had a hood on. It fell, the hood came off the hoodie. It came off when he was running in some khaki pants in resemblance of Mike,” said Ta’Meika Jones-Powell.
Prosecutors said there was no fingerprints or blood evidence in the case. However, we’re told Kegler informed multiple people in his final minutes alive that Hill was the shooter.
Towards the end of the day, WALB heard the initial 911 call where a resident also told dispatchers Mike Hill pulled the trigger.
Court officials said this murder trial will resume on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.
