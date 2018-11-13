Lowndes Co. students celebrate veterans

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Across the nation, people are celebrating and thanking those who have served and fought for our country and Lowndes County Schools are getting students involved in the action.
On Monday morning, students waved their flags at Westside Elementary School during the school’s Second Annual Veteran’s Day Parade.
“I think anytime you recognize the veterans, it’s an honorable thing. I think this sets a good example and if other schools want to follow then I think it’s a positive thing," said Thomas Renfrow, a veteran and parent.
Renfrow also said that he believes these types of events make veterans feel welcomed in the Valdosta-Lowndes community.
The parade included students and their family members who are currently serving or who have previously served in any branch of the military.
