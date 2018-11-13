Jerusalem picks new mayor in round 2 of municipal elections

The vote marks the second round of municipal elections in cities where no candidate secured at least 40 percent support in the Oct. 30 vote. The closest watched runoff race is in Jerusalem, Israel's proclaimed capital and a place of pilgrimage for billions around the world. While the city's mayor has little influence over Middle East politics and diplomacy, he presides over the day-to-day life in the hotbed of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has a strong symbolic presence both nationally and internationally.