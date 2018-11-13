Georgia Water Coalition identifies worst offenses to GA waterways

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Water Coalition released their annual “Dirty Dozen” report, pointing out what the organization believes are dangers to Georgia waterways.
One of the dirty dozen this year is listed as Georgia politics.
Organization officials said the Department of Natural Resources Board weakened laws protecting Georgia drinking water.
The organization said the health of Georgia’s rivers is determined by the cumulative health of smaller waters and wetlands that feed those rivers.
Community groups and conservation organizations nationwide are asking citizens to contact congressional leaders and urge them to take action against the administration’s proposal to shrink the Clean Water Act’s protective shield.
“From state leaders deceiving citizens and shortchanging environmental programs in the state budget to powerful corporations using their influence to change state policy at the expense of ordinary citizens, this report is as much about dirty politics as it is dirty water,” said Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, executive director and riverkeeper with the Coosa River Basin Initiative in Rome.
To read the full report from the Georgia Water Coalition, click here.
