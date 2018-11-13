Experts offer advice for veterans with PTSD

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Monday is the official federal observance of Veteran’s Day.
In the U.S., post traumatic stress disorder affects a number of our military heroes.
Experts said there is a solution if you have it or think you may suffer from it.
Clinical workers advise people to lookout for triggers, sleep interruptions or feeling like you’re in combat.
Veterans can go to the Veteran Affairs Department for help.
In Albany, medical experts help vets with assessment and treatment.
According to Richard Garret, a licensed clinical social worker, recognizing the signs is key.
“People can recover from PTSD. It’s not a permanent disability and I think that is probably the most important message I would give people,” explained Garrett.
If you think you may suffer from PTSD and would like more information, you can call (229) 483-5050.
