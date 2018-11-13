Dougherty Co. Police search for missing man

ALBANY, GA - The Dougherty County Police Department is hoping you can help officers find a man who went missing Monday evening.
According to DCP, William Moye, 81, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday, leaving his home on Doles Road in Putney.
Police said Moye has dementia.
Officers said he is driving a 2014, blue and tan Ford F-150 with the license plate WJT366.
Moye was last seen wearing a white button-up short sleeve shirt, blue shorts and brown leather shoes.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Moye or his truck or may know where he is, is asked to call 911.
