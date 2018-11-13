Dougherty Co. could sign $5 million storm recovery agreement after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After two natural disasters in less than two years, county officials are already planning for more.
And the preparations may cost up to $5 million.
Dougherty County may sign into an agreement with Tetra Tech to help in all storm recovery aspects outside of debris pick up.
But the contract could cost the county up to $1 million a year.
Weeks after Hurricane Michael devastated the area, officials are left looking for ways to clean-up the mess.
“A lot of folks are very anxious about their debris being removed and we’re aware of that, and we’re doing everything possible to work with the Corps to get it done as quickly as possible," said Mike McCoy, the interim Dougherty County administrator.
And they may have found a solution to do just that with a possible agreement between the county and Tetra Tech in the works.
“Should we experience another natural disaster, they’ll be able to come on board and get to work immediately,” explained McCoy.
Not only would Tetra Tech aid in disaster recovery efforts after Michael, the potential five year contract would guarantee their service after any major storm Dougherty County might go through.
“Without us having to go through a procurement process like we have in the past,” McCoy said.
But the contract could cost the county millions.
“A million dollars a year. Obviously we’re going to have to expend whatever monies are necessary in order to get the job done,” said McCoy.
The county would eventually be reimbursed for the expense.
Officials said that after residents went through not just January 2017′s tornadoes, but also Hurricane Michael, the safest thing to do now, is just always prepare for the worst, while the possible contract gives them hope for the best.
“All we have to do is pick up the telephone, engage them and move forward,” said McCoy.
County commissioners will look at whether or not to approve the contract at their meeting next Monday.
Commissioners also discussed debris drop off locations.
If the rain and weather becomes bad enough this week, debris pick up may be postponed.
It rained so much this past week, that the debris drop off sites in Dougherty County did have to close.
Meaning debris pick-up had to stop for the time being, as well.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has hired Ceres and Tetra Tech to pick up the storm debris in the county.
But because of the recent rainy weather, the debris drop off locations had to be closed.
Which means debris could not be picked up either.
Now, the locations have reopened, but officials said there is a possibility they could close again with the severe weather threats for later this week.
“You know, people would just be patient with us through the weather delays and the issues we’re having at the dump sites. If they’ll just be patient. We’re trying to get through one pass first, then we’ll start our second pass, then go through the additional passes,” said Public Works Director Larry Cook.
Public works officials said the Corps is expected to be done with the first phase of debris pick-up by December.
They’ll continue with second and third phases afterward, continuing debris collection as it’s needed.
