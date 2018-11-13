D-SNAP officials ask for patience as wait times grow

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - D-SNAP centers across Southwest Georgia are seeing long lines and dozens of frustrated residents, fed up with waiting to sign up for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The program offers assistance to people impacted by Hurricane Michael.
As wave one counties get ready to finish D-SNAP registration on Nov. 14, officials in charge of helping you get those benefits need your help to make the process go smoother.
“It does take a little bit to get through our process and we are processing people as quickly as we can,” said Jon Anderson, the chief deputy division director.
Dozens of people needing help with re-cooping food lost during Hurricane Michael are signing up for D-SNAP across Southwest Georgia. But waiting times are growing.
“It really only slows the process down when people jump back and forth between counties because we staffed for those counties and when people come from outside those counties, that causes longer lines and longer wait times," explained Anderson.
The sign-up process takes four hours, start to finish.
“Once you get to see somebody and get up to be interviewed and screened, that process is about 45 minutes from beginning to end. Sometimes it is a little bit quicker or longer, but while you wait in line, just be patient," said Anderson.
Anderson said they’ve already seen close to 5,000 people at the Albany High School location. But he said there are many more waiting for help.
“People walk through the process, we have places for everybody to sit for them to be comfortable and we encourage people to be comfortable and as patient as you can. We are working as quickly as we can," Anderson said.
