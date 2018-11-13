Bike ride supports boys in foster care

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A church out of Valdosta kicked off its border to border bike ride to support young men in foster care.
Riders will cover 300 miles in four days traveling from Alabama to the Georgia coast.
Money raised will benefit the Promise House for 10 young men who have aged out of the foster care center.
Another portion of the money will go towards churches in south Georgia with ministries that help the community.
Not only is the group raising funds but they hope to increase awareness as well.
“Statistics show that about 50 percent either wind up incarcerated or homeless within the first year or two after aging out of the foster care system and we want to eliminate all of that that we could possibly do,” said Brett Jarriel, the Pastor of the Isaiah City Church of God.
This will be the second border to border ride for the group.
They say they hope to expand this effort to support young men all across Southwest Georgia.
