Armed robber sought in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is on the lookout for a man who held up a North Ashley Street store as employees were opening, about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Two Boost Mobile Telephone employees were confronted by the robber, and both were held at gunpoint, as the culprit took the store’s money and ran off, according to law enforcement.
VPD said they are still searching a suspect, who was described as a black man, about 5’3 to 5’6, with a tattoo, and wearing a red hoodie and white pants.
Officials said they hope to get a good look at him by enhancing the surveillance video.
Police said there were no injuries in the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606.
This is a developing story and we will update you as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.