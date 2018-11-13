APD needs public’s help in Devi’s store shooting

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - People in Albany are furious after a shooting at a convenience store left one woman dead.
But Albany Police say people seem to not be giving them information, and they are urging people to come forward and get the woman’s killer off the streets.
Investigators say with the holiday season approaching, traditionally there is an increase in armed robberies.
So they are very concerned that this tragedy comes with Thanksgiving still more than a week away.
WALB spoke with people at Devi’s Corner Store Monday, who said they are fed up with the shootings in the area.
“This lady was a real nice lady and all they was doing was making a living,” said Mark Croy, a resident in the area.
Devi’s Convenience Store was up and running Monday, just two days after a shooting left one woman dead Saturday.
“The shootings not only here, but all over Albany and I’m tired of it,” said Croy.
“They real good people. It’s a sad situation that this went on in our city but somehow this crime has got to stop its got to come to an end,” said Mel Johnson, another resident.
The Albany Police Department agrees.
At a press conference Monday, investigators begged anyone with information to come forward.
“With continuing to have incidents that occur like this, there is no telling what the community will turn into,” said Roger Jones, the lead investigator with APD’s Robbery/Homicide unit.
APD posted a surveillance photo to Facebook, saying this is the woman’s killer.
The video shows who police said is the shooter, approaching the Patel’s van late Saturday night.
You can see the person try to open the driver side door.
The driver, Bharat Patel tries to drive away.
The shooter then fires into the van, hitting the driver's wife Dharmisthaben.
She died at the hospital.
“She was sweet you know if you a’int got it she’ll let you ease with it. She was always smiling, always shaking your hand, and to see that this happened to her stunned this whole community,” said Johnson.
Police say this could only be the beginning.
“It’s that time of the year where we kind of do expect for the robbery rate to rise. Nothing particularly of this nature where a shot has been fired, but armed robberies have been reported,” Jones explained.
“I pray that they get it under control and I pray that the ones that a’int working go get you a job. Don’t take don’t steal, don’t take innocent people life because she didn’t deserve to have her life taken like that,” said Johnson.
“I’m sad that this great country has reduced itself to what they are doing,” said Croy.
This is still an active investigation and you are encouraged to call the police department with any information.
The investigator also said if business owners or employers are leaving work at night and don’t feel safe, they can request for an officer to escort them as well.
