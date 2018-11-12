Valdosta State selected as #1 seed in Division II playoffs

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - It's now playoff time for the Valdosta State Blazers!
The Blazers have won the GSC conference title, took a 10-0 regular season record for the first time since 2007, and now are a number 1 seed in the playoffs.
After VSU took down the #3 seeded West Georgia Wolves in high scoring fashion, the Blazers clinched the conference and now will wait for the winner of the Bowie State and West Alabama game.
The Blazers finished the regular season as the top scoring offense in the nation with 52 points per game.
Kerwin Bell and his blazers look forward to the journey that awaits them in the playoffs.
“Well something that we’ve worked for all year is to be in the best position we can be in once the playoffs started," said Bell. "We sort of took that approach of one win a week. Be 1-0 at the end of the week. Continue to get better. Try to peak at the right time and put ourselves at the best playoff position we could.”
The Blazers will play the winner of the Bowie State and West Alabama game in the second round.
