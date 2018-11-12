Suspects in Wright St. shooting facing murder charges

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Two men are facing murder charges in connection to a recent shooting in Thomasville.
Akeilous Hardy, 32, died at Archbold Memorial Hospital as a result of the shooting.
Micharius Johnson, 21, has been extradited from Tallahassee, Florida.
Johnson and Branden Davis, 25, are being held at the Thomas County Jail.
Thomasville Police Department Capt. Maurice Holmes said it’s a relief to know the suspects are off the streets.
“Anytime you have someone that fired a firearms at someone, it’s always good to have them off the street," Holmes said. “Because, if they fire the firearms at someone once, they wouldn’t have a problem with doing it again.”
The shooting happened on the 700 block of Wright Street on Oct. 30.
