Suspect arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A suspect in a Sunday Thomasville shooting was taken into custody, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
Jamiah Monroe, 32, was wanted in connection to the shooting, which occurred on Andrews Street.
James Howard, 20, is in stable condition at Archbold Memorial Hospital.
Officers told WALB Monroe was attempting to check himself into a crisis center Monday morning before being apprehended by police.
A Thomasville resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WALB he was in his kitchen when he heard the gun shots.
“I heard ‘bam, bam’" he said.
The resident said he immediately stopped what he was doing to see what happened.
“Before I could get out the door, his sister came knocking on the door all hysterical saying ‘I need to use a phone, I need to use a phone,'" he said.
Thomasville investigators said this shooting happened on the 100 block of Andrews Street.
Officials said the victim was already taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital before they arrived.
Thomasville Police Captain Maurice Holmes said the shooting happened at Howard’s house.
“Past history of disagreements apparently boiled over to the point to where shots were fired," said Holmes.
Holmes said despite multiple shots being fired, Howard was only hit once. However, Holmes added, these types of incidents are increasingly frustrating.
“As a result of them being angry and in a dispute a spur of the moment thing is going to have a lifetime effect or it may end the life of someone," said Holmes.
