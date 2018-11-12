Southern California wildfire slows; 177 homes destroyed

Malibu residents Rocky and Henry who only give their first name walk to a friend's house to help clear brush and help with fire relief along the pacific coast highway in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. A one-day lull in the dry, northeasterly winds ended Sunday morning and authorities warn that the gusts will continue through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP)