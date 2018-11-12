Round 2: High School football playoff pairings

South Georgia teams went 15-8 in round one, here are the teams still alive in the postseason

Round 2: High School football playoff pairings
Southeast is kicking off football practice with some football-season-type-weather.
By Theo Dorsey | November 11, 2018 at 7:56 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 7:56 PM

(WALB) - South Georgia dominated in round one of the GHSA playoffs with two upsets over 1-seeds and 13 total wins. Area teams also went undefeated in the GISA, leaving plenty football to be played on the third weekend of November.

GHSA

7A:

(AL) Tift County @ (3) East Coweta

(2) Lowndes @ (1) Westlake

(3) McEachern @ (1) Colquitt County

6A:

(4) Coffee @ (3) Richmond Hill

(2) Valdosta @ (1) Glynn Academy

(2) Effingham County @ (1) Lee County

5A:

(2) Bainbridge @ (1) Wayne County

4A:

(3) Thomson @ (1) Cairo

2A:

(2) Fitzgerald @ (1) Swainsboro

(3) Thomasville @ (1) Dublin

(3) Washington County @ (1) Brooks County

A-Public:

(9) Commerce @ (8) Mitchell County

(16) Miller County @ (1) Irwin County

(13) ECI @ (4) Pelham

(11) Charlton County @ (4) Clinch County

GISA

AAA

Southland @ Heritage

Valwood @ Frederica

Trinity Christian, Dublin @ Tiftarea

AA

Southwest Georgia @ Gatewood

St. Andrew’s @ Terrell Academy

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.