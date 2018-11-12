Round 2: High School football playoff pairings

(WALB) - South Georgia dominated in round one of the GHSA playoffs with two upsets over 1-seeds and 13 total wins. Area teams also went undefeated in the GISA, leaving plenty football to be played on the third weekend of November.
7A:
(AL) Tift County @ (3) East Coweta
(2) Lowndes @ (1) Westlake
(3) McEachern @ (1) Colquitt County
6A:
(4) Coffee @ (3) Richmond Hill
(2) Valdosta @ (1) Glynn Academy
(2) Effingham County @ (1) Lee County
5A:
(2) Bainbridge @ (1) Wayne County
4A:
(3) Thomson @ (1) Cairo
2A:
(2) Fitzgerald @ (1) Swainsboro
(3) Thomasville @ (1) Dublin
(3) Washington County @ (1) Brooks County
A-Public:
(9) Commerce @ (8) Mitchell County
(16) Miller County @ (1) Irwin County
(13) ECI @ (4) Pelham
(11) Charlton County @ (4) Clinch County
AAA
Southland @ Heritage
Valwood @ Frederica
Trinity Christian, Dublin @ Tiftarea
AA
Southwest Georgia @ Gatewood
St. Andrew’s @ Terrell Academy
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.