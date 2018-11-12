Plant Mitchell grows closer to closing, stack demolished Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Georgia Power grew one step closer to the dismantlement of Plant Mitchell Sunday, by demolishing the exhaust stack on the site.
Serving electricity to parts of Southwest Georgia for over 65 years, Sunday was another step towards the dismantlement of Plant Mitchell.
Georgia Power retired old units on the plant in 2002, 2012, and in 2016.
“At that point we knew we were going to do something with the plant. We studied different alternatives but this was what we ultimately came up with,” said Jay Smith, the Area Manager with Georgia Power.
He said the plant was used to support the voltage in the area.
“The stack would eliminate the gasses that came about from combustion in the boiler. This plant has become obsolete and it was no longer cost efficient to remain in the fleet of generating units that we had."
In a matter of seconds the base of the stack was covered by a cloud of dust, symbolizing the end of Plant Mitchell.
Following the stack removal, Georgia Power will continue to dismantle the plant.
“It’s one step closer to being able to have the site cleared. The stack of course being the tallest thing that’s here was the one that took the most study, engineering and planning to be able to get down so this is a big milestone and it went very well.”
