Homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Lowndes County E-911 received a call for emergency assistance from an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Lankford Drive.
The caller reported a person was shot, Valdosta police said.
Stephen Styles, 40, was found unresponsive after multiple Valdosta Police Department officers and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.
The victim was identified in the apartment complex parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene.
VPD’s person’s crimes detectives and crime scene technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory were also called to the scene.
Officials said the incident appears to be isolated and the motive is currently unclear.
The investigation is active.
“If anyone has any information or details pertaining to this case, they are asked to please call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606,” said Lt. Adam Bembry.
