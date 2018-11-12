Grandson charged with involuntary manslaughter following domestic dispute

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A grandson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following a dispute with his grandfather, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Wanya Grant, 18, was taken to jail for the charge, which stemmed from the Friday incident.
Detectives responded to the hospital for a domestic dispute involving Grant and Vincent Jackson, his grandfather.
The two got into a physical altercation, which occurred in the 1000 block of South Cleveland Street, APD officials said. During the fight, Jackson struck his head on the concrete porch.
Jackson was taken to the hospital because he was unresponsive and had shallow breathing.
Law enforcement learned the victim suffered from brain hemorrhaging and was not breathing on his own, according to APD.
Jackson was pronounced dead Saturday at a Jacksonville, Florida hospital.
APD officials said charges against Grant were expected to be upgraded.
Following the incident, Grant and Jackson were both charged with affray (fighting).
