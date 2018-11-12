Georgia Southwestern launches ‘Southwestern Promise’ scholarship for Hurricane Michael survivors

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - High school seniors throughout Southwest Georgia are eligible for a new scholarship at Georgia Southwestern University.
Students who live in one of the 55 counties devastated by Hurricane Michael and meet certain academic requirements are eligible for a $1,000 to $2,000 scholarship called “Southwestern Promise.”
Georgia Southwestern President Dr. Neal Weaver announced “Southwestern Promise” to a group of Lee County High School students Monday morning.
One of them is a senior who says he wants to play baseball in college.
“I think it’s pretty cool, because it’s pretty much free money. It’s pretty cool because I talked to some more people and GSW and it isn’t that expensive so that helps out a lot. Plus with the Hope Scholarship and stuff, I could get in for not very much,” said Brian Myler.
Launching at GSW in fall 2019, the program guarantees scholarships of $1,000 (blue) for students with scores of 1100 for the SAT and 22 for the ACT and $2000 (gold) for beginning freshman with an SAT score of 1200 and an ACT score of 25.
“The most important thing is that students that are capable and have a desire to go to college, shouldn’t be impacted by a storm," explained Weaver.
Weaver expects more than 200 students to earn the scholarship.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.