Rain and thunderstorms should dominate the weather right into early Thursday. Rain could be locally heavy and isolated thunderstorm could turn strong. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches locally up to 5 inches is possible. It will be mild in the upper 60s the next 2 days and then cools to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine returns Friday and lasts into the weekend. Highs warm from the 50s to the 60s. Lows go from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.