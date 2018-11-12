American Legion Post 512 gearing up to celebrate Veterans Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With Sunday being the 100 year anniversary of World War 1, the American Legion Post 512 is planning a special celebration to recognize the veterans who keep us safe day in and day out.
Post 512 is calling all veterans, active duty, spouses, family members and community members to come and take part in the Veterans Day Celebration that will honor those who served.
There will be a prolific guest speaker, followed by a hearty breakfast.
American Legion hopes this event will add members to not only post 512, but will help expand their sponsoring of youth activities and programs.
“Again it’s a way for us to invite the community out and be a part of the American Legion and the veterans who served,” said Henry Mathis, Public Relations Officer for the American Legion Post 512.
“To be a part of the American Legion to make sure these programs are continuous so other veterans and their families and the community can be involved in what we do out here,” said Commander Otis Coles Jr., American Legion Post 512.
The Veterans Day celebration will include breakfast for all attendees.
Leaders said the event will be held in the facility’s ball room upstairs, beginning at 9 a.m.
