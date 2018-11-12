Albany house fire victim dies in Augusta burn unit

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The victim of a September house fire on West Whitney Avenue has died, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Fowler said Pearlie Mae Nix, 65, died Saturday morning at the Augusta Burn Center. He said she has been in the hospital since the fire on Sept. 6.
The first crew on the scene that night found a duplex with heavy smoke and flames showing in the bedroom window.
A neighbor, Milton Banks, said he saw the flames, called 911 and broke down her front door. He said Nix had burns on both arms, legs and her body.
Fowler said Nix’s cause of death was due to the fire and was ruled an accidental death.
