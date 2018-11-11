VSU takes down Fort Valley State in Conference classic

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers men’s basketball team took care of business Saturday afternoon against Fort Valley State.
The Blazers jumped out to a quick lead in the first half, then put up 58 points in the second half.
Valdosta State won 94 - 65 over Fort Valley State.
VSU’s offense was led by Winston Morgan who had 22 points and went 6-10 on 3 pointers.
The number 11 ranked Blazers will have to fend off the Tuskegee Golden Tigers Tuesday at home for 7:30 P.M. tip-off.
