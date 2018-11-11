VSU takes down Fort Valley State in Conference classic

Blazers take down Fort Valley State in conference classic

VSU takes down Fort Valley State in Conference classic
November 11, 2018 at 12:03 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 12:03 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers men’s basketball team took care of business Saturday afternoon against Fort Valley State.

The Blazers jumped out to a quick lead in the first half, then put up 58 points in the second half.

Valdosta State won 94 - 65 over Fort Valley State.

VSU’s offense was led by Winston Morgan who had 22 points and went 6-10 on 3 pointers.

The number 11 ranked Blazers will have to fend off the Tuskegee Golden Tigers Tuesday at home for 7:30 P.M. tip-off.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.