Resident praises Albany Chain Gang crews for debris clean-up

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Nearly a month after Hurricane Michael, many residents are still left with pounds of debris covering their yards.
The Albany Chain Gang has removed debris from over 300 properties.
However, in order to reach more people, they need your helping hands.
“It’s been a nightmare because I was evacuated. I was under a mandatory evacuation,” said Kwajalein Waters, Albany resident.
Waters was living under piles of debris left after Hurricane Michael until Saturday.
“You couldn’t come up one end of Old Pretoria Road, it was a tree down that way, tree down on the other end and we just couldn’t come back to our homes for about two days,” said Waters.
This homeowner said when she finally did, her front door was barricaded by trees, making it difficult for her to leave.
“My insurance company didn’t come out until the 25th and I still haven’t heard anything from them,” said Waters.
Waters has two broken feet and for the last four weeks was unable to cleanup her yard, until the Albany Chain Gang stepped in.
“I am totally grateful they were just like angels from above. Like God just sent me some angels. I mean the angels came today,” said Waters.
For the past month, seven days a week, this group has been helping over 300 residents like Waters, cleaning, and cutting down trees.
“We’re saving homeowners thousands upon thousands of dollars multiplied hundreds of times over and the economic impact is just amazing at what we’re doing to help the Albany area and the people in this community, they can’t afford it,” said Teresa Knight, Albany Chain Gang dispatcher.
With the high number they’ve already reached, this group of volunteers said they want to help more folks within the next couple of months, but need help.
“We need more equipment to get these big pieces of trees moved to the road for homeowners because that takes a lot of time,” said Knight.
Waters said since she is now safe and alive, she wants to now pay it forward.
“I’ll be donating. I’ll be asking my friends. So people if you can, just go donate,” said Waters.
Currently, the Albany Chain Gang is asking for assistance with equipment donations, financial contributions, and on-site volunteers.
Organizers said their greatest need is assistance during the week.
If you would like to donate or help, call (229) 234-0038.
