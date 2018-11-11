One seriously injured in Thomasville shooting

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One person is in serious condition following a late afternoon shooting Sunday in Thomasville, according to law enforcement.
The shooting occurred on the corner of Wright and Andrew streets, according to Maj. Wade Glover, Thomasville Police Department public information officer.
The victim is being treated at a hospital.
Thomasville police are trying to locate the suspect, Glover said.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
