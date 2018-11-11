Monroe High School holds all-day celebration for new gym

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many basketball players in Dougherty County were able to play on a new court Saturday for a full day of events as Monroe Comprehensive High School dedicated their new gymnasium.
Monroe Comprehensive High School hosted scrimmages as part of the Monroe cluster of schools community-wide event.
Radium Middle, Alice Coachman, Lamar Reese, ML King, and West Town all participated in the dedication celebration.
The gym was dedicated to Lewis Smith, known best as “Smitty,” who coached many sports at the school before he passed away.
“Even though it’s a scrimmage game, it’s the first official game and opening ceremonies today. We just want to show it off to the community and just let the community know how proud we are of this building and let Coach Smith, even though he’s not here, know how proud we are of him and the legacy on Monroe High basketball,” said Jennifer Acree, Head women’s basketball coach at Monroe High School.
The gymnasium was completed in the spring of this year as one of the school’s new additions.
