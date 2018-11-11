Heavy rain likely Monday & Tuesday for portion of south Georgia

There is a Flash Flood Watch for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell counties from Monday at 7 a.m. until Tuesday at 7 p.m. Three to six inches of rain is likely in this area. Locally higher amounts are possible. There is also a marginal risk for strong to severe storms Monday for our far southwestern counties including Decatur, Early, Miller and Seminole counties. Damaging winds of 40 to 60 m.p.h. are possible. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.