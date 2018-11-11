Heavy rain likely Monday & Tuesday for portion of south Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - All dry this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 50s by midnight. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with rain coverage increasing before sunrise.
Rain overspreads the area just in time for your Monday morning commute. Rain will be heavy at times throughout the morning.
The activity in the afternoon will be more scattered in nature. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.
There is a Flash Flood Watch for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell counties from Monday at 7 a.m. until Tuesday at 7 p.m. Three to six inches of rain is likely in this area. Locally higher amounts are possible. There is also a marginal risk for strong to severe storms Monday for our far southwestern counties including Decatur, Early, Miller and Seminole counties. Damaging winds of 40 to 60 m.p.h. are possible. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
Scattered showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday.
Drier weather finally moves in by Friday.
