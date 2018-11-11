Daughter follows father’s footsteps by enlisting in Marine Corps

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This Veterans Day is a special day for one vet who is about to send his daughter off into the Marine Corps, following his footsteps.
Since she was a little girl, Tarah Young's father Colie Young, encouraged her and her siblings to be the best they could be.
“The goal was always to be No. 1,” said Colie.
Tarah took that with her to college while on a scholarship, running track.
Recently, she decided to take another route.
Tarah started researching the Marine Corps, where her father served for seven years .
“Sweetheart, is that what you want to do?," asked Colie. "She looked me in the eye and said ‘yep.’ And at that point I knew she was serious, and I said ‘I’m proud of you.’”
It was those words that gave Tarah confirmation that she made the right decision.
“It just feels so good knowing that he did it and he’s not going to lead me astray from my goal to become a Marine,” she said.
It’s made them stronger.
“I look up to him and I want to be like him. I think there is just that connection that clicked that I don’t think was there before that definitely clicked once those words ‘I’m proud of you’ came out," said Tarah.
Tarah plans to take the values he taught her along with her while on this journey.
“Growing up with a father who was in the Marine Corps was very interesting." she pointed out.
Colie said has high expectations for her as well.
“In order to be the honor grad, you don’t look to the left and look to the right to see whose doing what, you lead," Colie said. "So you just do what you’ve always done. I’m proud of you no matter what and I’m looking forward to the day you walk across that grind, and call yourself a marine and I’ll be the first one there to greet you.”
Tarah will leave Monday morning for boot camp at Parris Island.
