Bush Animal Clinic hosting Thanksgiving food drive

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Representatives at the Bush Animal Clinic are asking community members to lend a helping hand to help those in need as part of their Thanksgiving food drive.
The veterinarian hospital recently started the food drive that will benefit the Albany Rescue Mission.
Organizers said non-perishable Thanksgiving items like green beans, stuffing, fruits by the bulk, and more, are all needed for the holiday drive.
Hospital staff said giving back to the community has always been a high priority.
“Because I get the privilege to sit down with my family at Thanksgiving and that’s one of my favorite times of the year. So I figured we could you know, help other people have a good Thanksgiving memory and meal together,” said Kaley Hart, Bush Animal Clinic, veterinarian assistant.
Staff said all items can be brought to Bush Animal Clinic on Dawson Road, Monday through Saturday until the week of Thanksgiving.
All items will then be sent to the Albany Rescue Mission for their holiday feast.
