5 Blazers take down #3 West Georgia and find first 10-0 season since 2007

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers haven't seen an undefeated regular season since 2007.
Now sitting at 9-0, the Blazers find themselves just one game away from a perfect record and the chance to clinch the GSC.
The only problem is this game could possibly the toughest game the Blazers have had all season long.
Facing off against the #3 ranked West Georgia Wolves to see who wins the conference.
VSU takes care of business in a 47 to 31 victory over West Georgia.
The Blazers threw up 584 total yards of offense.
Rogan Wells ran for 143 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for 164 yards and a touchdown.
VSU finishes the season 10-0, they take the number one spot in the super regionals and will wait and see who they face in the first round of the national tournament.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.