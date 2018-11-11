ASU falls to Miles College in SIAC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams were searching for their first SIAC title since 2014.
ASU hasn’t lost a game since September 15th and found themselves just one game away from the title.
Unfortunately the Rams weren’t able to complete the sweep of the SIAC games.
The ASU Rams fell in the championship to Miles College 50-23.
ASU currently is seated at number 7 in the Super Regional rankings.
They will have to wait until Sunday afternoon to see if they will make it into the Division 2 tournament.
