ASU falls to 0-2 after lose to West Florida

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams Men's Basketball team fell to the West Florida Argonauts 59 - 63 this afternoon.
The Rams now drop to an 0-2 start on the season.
ASU struggled from the 3 point line after halftime they went from shooting 42 percent in the first to shooting just 20 percent in the second half.
Jared Harrington led the Rams attack with 21 points off of 8 field goals and 4 three pointers.
The Rams will be on the road Thursday to face the #11 ranked VSU Blazers once again.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 P.M.
