APD: Victim dies after fleeing attempted carjacking

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A female who was shot after fleeing from an attempted carjacking died from a gunshot wound, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Around 10:44 p.m. Saturday, APD officers responded to the hospital regarding a call someone had been shot and was being treated.
Dharmisthaben Patel, 33, died in what appeared to be an attempted carjacking/robbery, APD officials said.
Surveillance video showed a black male, dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hoodie, a mask and blue gloves was walking in the 1400 block of North Madison Street.
Later, the suspect travels on 7th Avenue and then turns around and walks through the parking lot of Devi’s Convenience Store, 1400 Palmyra Road.
APD officials said the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and attempts to open the driver side door.
Bharat Ishvar Patel, the victim’s husband, attempted to drive away.
The suspect fires a shot into the vehicle, striking the victim in the back of her left shoulder.
The victim was taken to the emergency room, where she died from the wound, according to APD.
APD officials said the investigation is very active.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
